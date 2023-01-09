Guinea: ONT boss meets with tour guide students

On Thursday 5 January 2023, the Director General of the Guinean Tourist Board (Office National du Tourisme), Mrs. Kade Camara (photo) met with a delegation from the first cohort of professional tourist guides from the Ecole Supérieure du Tourisme et de l’Hôtellerie (ESTH), known as the "Kade Camara cohort."

This meeting was an opportunity for the College to thank the General Management of the National Tourist Board (ONT) GUINEA S.A. for its support in the training of 200 students in this high potential profession.

This large-scale project, carried out by the consortium BOCEJ, ONT Guinée S.A, ESTH, Cabinet TEDSON, with financing from the World Bank, aims to professionalise the profession of tourist guide and will strongly contribute to the development of tourism in Guinea.