Global Affairs Canada statement on military coup in Burkina Faso

On January 25, 2021, Global Affairs Canada issued the following statement:

“Canada joins the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union and the international community in strongly condemning the military coup in Burkina Faso. We call on those responsible for these acts to restore constitutional order and to proceed with the immediate release of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré and other democratically elected members of the government.

“Canadians in Burkina Faso who are in need of urgent consular assistance should send an email to ouaga@international.gc.ca or contact Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre 24/7 by telephone at 1 613 996 8885, by email at sos@international.gc.ca or by SMS at 1 613 686 3658.”

Photo: Lt. Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the new Burkina Faso junta leader.