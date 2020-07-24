Literary Zone

Poetry: The Mesh

11 minutes ago | 0 views

The Mesh

By Kwesi Brew, Ghana

We have come to a cross-road
And I must either leave or come with you.
I lingered over the choice
But in the darkness of my doubts
You lifted the lamp of love
And I saw in your face
The road that I should take.

More Literary Zone

Poetry: The Mesh

The Mesh By Kwesi Brew, Ghana We have come to a cross-road And I must either leave or come with you. I lingered over the choice But in the (...)

Literary Zone | 11 minutes ago | 0 views

Nigerian writer Noo Saro-Wiwa

Noo Saro-Wiwa (born 1976) is a British/Nigerian author, noted for her travel writing. Education Noo Saro-Wiwa was born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and in (...)

Literary Zone | 1 week ago | 453 views

Poetry: Africa is rich but poor!

Africa is rich but poor! Spoken Word Poetry by Sinneh T Moijueh, Freetown, Sierra Leone I can see life moving round in circles, ethics suspended like (...)

Literary Zone | 2 weeks ago | 978 views

Comments