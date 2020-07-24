Poetry: The Mesh

The Mesh
We have come to a cross-road
And I must either leave or come with you.
I lingered over the choice
But in the darkness of my doubts
You lifted the lamp of love
And I saw in your face
The road that I should take.
The Mesh
We have come to a cross-road
And I must either leave or come with you.
I lingered over the choice
But in the darkness of my doubts
You lifted the lamp of love
And I saw in your face
The road that I should take.
The Mesh By Kwesi Brew, Ghana We have come to a cross-road And I must either leave or come with you. I lingered over the choice But in the (...)
Literary Zone | 11 minutes ago | 0 views
Noo Saro-Wiwa (born 1976) is a British/Nigerian author, noted for her travel writing. Education Noo Saro-Wiwa was born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and in (...)
Literary Zone | 1 week ago | 453 views
Africa is rich but poor! Spoken Word Poetry by Sinneh T Moijueh, Freetown, Sierra Leone I can see life moving round in circles, ethics suspended like (...)
Literary Zone | 2 weeks ago | 978 views
25 July | 0 views
15 July | 453 views
5 July | 978 views
30 June | 697 views
22 June | 1302 views
23 July | 382 views
23 July | 355 views
22 July | 366 views
23 July | 223 views
22 July | 384 views
21 July | 656 views
Comments