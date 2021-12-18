Ghana: 40 journalists complete data storytelling course

By Praise Nutakor, UNDP-Ghana, Accra

We have only 8 years left to the SDGs deadline and we need to empower our media partners to report and advocate for more social changes with evidence.

Congratulations to the 40 Journalists who have completed our data storytelling course and thanks to our partners at Ghana Statistical Service and Ghana Institute of Journalism for the strong partnerships. I am encouraged with the positive feedback from our media partners and please use the knowledge to report more on SDGs towards sustainable development.