Frederica Williams featured in the Boston Globe

Frederica Williams (photo), originally from Sierra Leone, has been featured in the one of America’s biggest newspapers, the Boston for her work as President and CEO of the city’s Whittier Street Health Center.

The centre has a mobile clinic to provide medical assistance and other assistance to vulnerable communities in Boston.

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/06/26/metro/mens-health-summit-emphasizes-importance-community-health-centers/

