Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Health Center honoured

Frederica M. Williams, our president and CEO, was among 200 Black women honored at a special event at the Massachusetts State House today, hosted by Amaka Ubaka, Channel 7 News. The honorees represent Black women who worked tirelessly to make the greater Boston area a better place since the 1700s and were selected by the Black Women Lead Honorary Committee.

“To be included in such an illustrious list is a true honor,” said Williams. “The contributions that these Black women leaders have made over the centuries are immeasurable and a testament to their intelligence, talent, determination, and strength of mind and character. This award represents all the Black women on whose shoulders I rest, my family, colleagues and patients at Whittier."

The event was presented by Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell, State Representative Christopher Worrell, Ed Gaskin Executive Director Greater Grove Hall Main Streets with support from The Kraft Foundation. The committee members include Senator Elizabeth Warren, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, State Representative Brandy Fluker-Oakley, Congresswomen Katherine Clark and Ayanna Pressley, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, & Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio.

