First black mayor of Montana is from Liberia

10 hours ago | 210 views

PV Staff

He is the first black mayor in the state of Montana in the United States of America. Not only that; he is the first black man from Africa to assume that position in America. Let that sink in, as they say.

Great things like this do not often get reported in the big mainstream media in the Land of the Free but thanks to the Atlantic we get to know about Wilmot Collins, the Liberian who became mayor of Helena in Montana. Click on the link below to read about his incredible journey:

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/01/wilmot-collins-helena-montana-mayor-senate-race/672852/

