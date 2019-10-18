Fatoumata Ndiaye is new Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the decision by the General Assembly to approve Fatoumata Ndiaye of Senegal (pictured) as Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) for a five-year non-renewable term. She will succeed Heidi Mendoza of the Philippines to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her dedicated service to the Organization.

Most recently Deputy Executive Director (Management) of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Ms. Ndiaye brings to the position more than 24 years of knowledge, hands-on experience and inter-agency work of the Organization in the areas of audit, investigations and evaluation, coupled with overseeing and coordinating human resources, finance, budget, information technology and administrative services and operations. She has made important contributions in leading organizational transformation initiatives in the United Nations.

Ms. Ndiaye joined the United Nations in 1995 and has served in various capacities, including as UNICEF’s Director of Internal Audit and Investigations and Director of the Internal Audit Division, OIOS. She has been a member of a number of United Nations system inter-agency bodies, including the High-Level Committee on Management, Inter-Agency Standing Committee, United Nations Development Group, and High-Level Steering Group on Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse. Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Ndiaye was Chief, Management Advisory Services of Coopers & Lybrand, Senegal.

Ms. Ndiaye holds a Master of Business Administration degree from l’École Supérieure de Gestion des Entreprises, Senegal, and a postgraduate degree with specialization in auditing from l’Université Paris-Dauphine, France. She is fluent in English and French.