ECOWAS delegation arrives in Guinea

By Our Reporter

A high-powered delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) consisting of 16 members has arrived in Conakry at around 11 in the morning to meet Colonel Mamady Doumbouya and members of his military junta.

The meeting was taking place at the Riviera hotel where Colonel Mamady arrived in an armoured car and bodyguards armed to the teeth.

West African leaders met recently and urged Colonel Doumbouya to release former President Alpha Conde and restore constitutional order.

Indications from Conakry are that the junta is unlikely to accede to those demands in the short term. The. junta seems to have extensive support across the country.

Unconfirmed reports say Guinea’s main opposition leader Cellou Diallo had publicly endorsed and supported the coup.

Photo: Former president Conde with coup makers