Economic diplomacy in Tanzania

Tanzania Minister for Agriculture, Prof. Adolf Mkenda (photo) said that the economic diplomacy that President Samia Suluhu Hassan continues to pursue is contributing to the improvement of people’s living standards and the economy as a whole. Prof. Mkenda said this on Monday at a special training seminar for government officials and those of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) at the village level in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro Region.

"One of the great things that President Samia has done and continues to do is build the country’s economic diplomacy which has already begun to bear fruits," he said. Citing an example, Prof. Mkenda said that when President Samia visited Kenya and met with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, their meeting opened up many trade opportunities that have benefited both countries. "Even here in Rombo, opportunities have opened up, businesses have started to grow, improving the well-being of residents as well as the government’s revenue through various taxes," he said.

In addition, Prof. Mkenda, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Rombo Constituency, said that another major task that President Samia continues to do is to ensure that peace in the country continues to prevail. "As we celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Independence of Mainland Tanzania, one of the achievements of President Samia is to maintain peace in our country, which has been our tradition since times immemorial; peace that cannot be found anywhere else in Africa," he added.

"For us who are her aides, including you village leaders, we have the responsibility of addressing the President’s achievements and that of her government, because she cannot speak for herself", he said. He added: "It is important for citizens of all levels, especially those at the grassroots level, to know the good work that the President is doing in collaboration with her aides". In addition, Prof. Mkenda appealed to Tanzanians, especially citizens from Rombo District, to ensure that they work together in making sure peace in the country prevails due to the real factor that it is the most important in building Tanzania.

Opening the seminar, the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, Mr. Stephen Kagaigai, has called on the leaders to fulfill their responsibilities, which he said included that of overseeing the implementation of development projects in their areas. "The projects being implemented are the promises made by the President and her party through the CCM Election Manifesto and which has turned into an agreement that needs to be implemented", he noted.

"In order to implement the agreement, the government has prepared a five-year plan which will be implemented through the national budget; you village level leaders have the responsibility to oversee the implementation of this agreement for the development of the Nation and its citizens", he said.

In his presentation at the seminar, the Kilimanjaro Regional Administrative Secretary, Dr. Seif Shekalaghe urged the participants of the seminar to make sure they serve the people regardless of their living conditions because their reliance is on the government they trust. "It is a serious offense for a leader or public servant of any level to despise or disregard a citizen who has gone to seek government services", he said, adding: "It is the duty of every civil servant to dedicate himself or her to the state by providing services to the people regardless of their ideologies".