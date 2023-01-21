Do not wait to start investing

Kevin O’Leary, Chairman, O’Leary Ventures

"I can wait to start investing." Sure, you can, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.

For example, waiting until you make twice as much money may, in fact, make things three times as hard on yourself.

A 25-year-old who starts investing $381 per month and a 40-year-old who starts investing $1,234 per month could both retire at 65 with a million-dollar portfolio (assuming a 7% annual rate of return).

