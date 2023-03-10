CEO Joe Nolan honored at Whittier Health Center fundraiser

Congrats to our President and CEO Joe Nolan on his recognition at the Whittier Street Health Center’s annual fundraiser for his longstanding support of the critical community agency.

This year’s event raised $1.2 million to provide vital healthcare services to underserved communities! “It bothers me that in this wonderful, world-class city, with some of the best healthcare institutions on the planet, there are such disparities in access to quality healthcare and outcomes for patients.

The Whittier Street Health Center does crucial work every day. They make top-quality health services available to anyone and everyone in Boston’s underserved neighborhoods—regardless of their ability to pay.”

Credit: Eversource Energy