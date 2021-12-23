Canada: Prime Minister releases new mandate letters for ministers

PV Staff

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada recently released new ministerial mandate letters as guidelines on how to perform their duties or what is expected of them. Not many governments around the world do this, while some those that do call such letters or guidelines different names. African countries can learn a lot from this practice. Here is the press release on the issue followed by a link to the letters.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for many Canadians, but people from coast to coast to coast have overcome adversity – they adapted and helped one another when it mattered most. The Government of Canada has been there for them since the beginning and will continue to be there every step of the way. The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today (December 16, 2021) released new ministerial mandate letters to guide the Cabinet in moving Canada forward and building a better country for everyone.

The mandate letters outline the government’s plan to find real solutions to the challenges facing Canadians. They reaffirm a commitment to finish the fight against COVID-19 and support a strong economic recovery that leaves no one behind. The mandate letters also outline the government’s focus on tackling climate change, creating new jobs and growing the middle class, putting home ownership back in reach for everyone, delivering on $10‑a‑day child care, and walking the shared path of reconciliation.

The Government of Canada is committed to being open, transparent, and accountable in all its work, and that is why the Prime Minister has publicly released ministerial mandate letters since 2015. These mandate letters also ensure that the government remains focused on delivering results for Canadians, as we continue to work to build a better future where everyone has a real and fair chance at success.

Click on the link below to read the letters:

https://pm.gc.ca/en/mandate-letters