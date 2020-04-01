Canada: New survey reveals parents prefer In Classroom learning

With yesterday’s announcement of Ontario schools being closed until May 4, 2020, in favour of a virtual learning model, it is of interest to see how virtual learning has been received so far in Ontario.

A recent survey indicates that an overwhelming percentage of parents indicate they prefer “in classroom learning” to that of a virtual learning environment. The survey was sent by STEM Camp, Ontario’s largest educational summer camp, to its database of 30,000 Ontario families with results being collected over the last few days. Of families who responded, 81% indicated they would rather have students attend school in classrooms with regular teachers to that of virtual learning.

The grades most represented in the survey were from the elementary system; specifically grades kindergarten through grade 8.

Interestingly, 65% also indicated they were not receiving any type of virtual learning through their schools yet and have absolutely no communication with their classroom teachers. This may change with yesterday’s announcement of course. 59% of parents also indicated they believe their children are getting less work done at home while 30% say it’s too early to tell.

STEM Camp is collecting data surrounding virtual experiences in preparation for a possible summer that may include a virtual camp experience. There is some evidence to support an interest in exploring virtual learning after the COVID-19 crisis has passed as 34% indicated they would be in favour of this while 33% indicated they may be in favour of it.

STEM Camp will continue to poll on this subject in the next few weeks as more and more families may be experiencing a version of homeschooling using virtual learning. If that happens and students are learning less at home than at school there may be significant educational impacts on our next generation.

