Canada: Minister Joly speaks with French counterpart

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, the recently appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, today (November 5) spoke with Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (November 5 2021).

During the call, the ministers reaffirmed the importance of the historic relationship between Canada and France. Ministers Joly and Le Drian also expressed their shared desire to increase the number of Canada-France collaborations, especially in the context of strengthened transatlantic relations to address the challenges of our times such as the rise of authoritarianism and respect for human rights.

They also reiterated their unwavering commitment and support for the world Francophonie. In addition, they also exchanged views on the situations in Haiti, Lebanon, Afghanistan, the Indo-Pacific region, and the importance of a concerted approach to address the situation in the Sahel.

Credit: Global Affairs Canada