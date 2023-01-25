Call for artists- Last chance to applyfor the Emerging Artists at Museum for the African Dispora

Through the Emerging Artists Program (EAP), MoAD is committed to providing local artists the opportunities to generate and exhibit work reflecting the cultural and artistic richness of the African Diaspora.

The EAP is a call for Bay Area-based artists to submit a solo exhibition proposal of their work at the Museum of the African Diaspora.

Since its inception in 2015, the Emerging Artists Program has provided exhibition space to 20 artists and members of art collectives including Chanell Stone, Angela Hennessey, Indira Allegra, Andrew Wilson, Rodney Ewing, the 5/5 Collective, and many more.

MoAD is currently accepting applications for our 2023-2024 cohort.

Deadline to submit is January 27, 2023.

To learn more and apply, click here: https://lnkd.in/gP3mXhNS

Credit: MoAD