Black Artists Networks Dialogue (BAND) online shop

Did you know BAND has an online shop?

You can purchase prints from artists who have exhibited with BAND in the past, including Kwasi Kyei, Jon Blak, and Leyla Jeyte.

Pictured here is an installation of Jon Blak’s photograph, Jonkonnu (2013) up at BAND in 2021.

Jonkonnu melds the tradition of masquerade from Africa with those of European masquerade and British mumming plays. Jonkonnu is an example of creolization in action, or what Rex Nettleford calls the blending of the rhythm of Africa with the melody of Europe.

Usually performed at Christmas time, groups of dancers create homemade costumes to play the characters in the festival. Traditional Jonkonnu characters include the horned Cow Head, Policeman, Horse Head, Wild Indian, Devil, Belly-woman, Pitchy-Patchy and sometimes a Bride and House Head.

You can listen to Blak speak more about Jonkonnu and the story behind this photograph on our Youtube channel: https://lnkd.in/gBkMWvRq

And you can purchase this print here: bandgallery.com/shop!

This online shop is one of the ways in which we promote and support Black artists. Like our exhibition sales, sales through our shop directly support Black artists and BAND’s mission as a charitable organization.

We are excited to be partnering with the Black Opportunity Fund for research and development focused on digital platforms designed to support and elevate individual Black artists in the online marketplace.

Through this partnership, we are exploring ways to amplify Black artists’ voices and their creations, simplify online sales and marketing, and foster a supportive collectors community.

Credit: BAND