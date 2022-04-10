Barbadian writer Cherie Jones

Cherie S A Jones was born in 1974. She received a LL.B degree from the University of the West Indies, Barbados, in 1995, a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School, St Augustine, Trinidad in 1997 and was admitted to the Bar in Barbados in October 1997. She still works as a lawyer, in addition to her writing.

While studying at the University of the West Indies she was an active member of the Creative Writer’s Society. In 1992 she was awarded the first runner-up prize in the local leg of the First Ladies of the Americas Creative Writing Competition. Her story ‘Bride’ was the winner of the first prize in the 1999 Commonwealth Short Story Competition and a prize of £2,000. In July 2015, she completed an MA in Writing (with distinction) from Sheffield Hallam University, where she was awarded the Archie Markham award and the AM Heath Prize for the best fiction dissertation for ’Water for the End of the World’. ’Water for the End of the World’ was also awarded 3rd prize in the Frank Collymore Literary Endowment Awards in January 2016. She has been awarded a full fellowship from the Vermont Studio Centre (March 2015), and her recent short fiction has been published in PANK, Eclectica and The Feminist Wire, among others. Her fiction has also previously been broadcast on BBC Radio.

Credit: peepaltreepress.com

Note from Editor: Watch and listen to Cherie in the following interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlXQ0bsGtjs