Australian writer Magan Magan

Magan Magan is a writer and poet based in Melbourne. He holds a Creative Writing degree from Victoria University.

Magan is the author of From Grains to Gold (Vulgar Press, 2018), a collection of poems about grief. His work has been published in Hyde magazine, literary arts journal Offset, Cordite Poetry Review, The Suburban Review, Djed Press, The Lifted Brow and Plumwood Mountain Journal.

Magan is published in anthologies such as Shots From The Chamber, Hunter Anthology of Contemporary Australian Feminist Poetry and Australian Poetry. He writes reviews for Cordite Poetry Review and Melbourne Spoken Word.

Magan has read his work at the National Gallery of Victoria, The National Young Writers Festival, The Emerging Writers Festival, The Melbourne Spoken Word and Poetry festival, Woodend Winter Arts Festival and Melbourne Writers Festival.

Magan was a 2018 Wheeler Centre Hot Desk Fellow and a co editor of the Black Inc anthology Growing Up African In Australia (Black Inc, 2019) and The 2019 Volume 7 of the Australian Poetry Anthology.

Magan is currently undertaking an Honours degree at The University of Melbourne. He is researching how poetry can build a roadmap towards self-healing after narcissistic abuse.

Source: maganmagan.com