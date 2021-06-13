Contributed

View a Clip from the Football Panel at the recently concluded 2nd Edition of the "ASVG Pan African Sports Business Conference."

Moderated by Mr. Ayodele Odumade with Panelist Prof. Simon Chadwick extrapolating on football and how Africa can capitalize on its value.

The Video of the Full Session will be posted on our YouTube Channel "ASVG TV. " Subscribe now to receive updates on the latest Videos of our Conferences, Webinars and Events posted. #asvg #Africanfootball #football #africasportsventuresgroup #sportsbusinessconference