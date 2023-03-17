World News

Arrest warrant for Putin

The judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on March 17 that they had issued an arrest warrant for the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights. They are charged with the war crime of deportation and illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia. A spectacular announcement with unprecedented political consequences.

