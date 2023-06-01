Another baobab has fallen

PV Staff

Ghanaian writer Ama Ata Aidoo is gone. She passed away yesterday Wednesday May 31. She was a prominent Pan-Africanist writer and thinker who never wavered in her respect for African culture and dignity. Africans believe when a sage like Ama dies, it is like the falling of a huge baobab tree (or any big tree) that provdes shade and comfort to the community it was located and to visitors from afar.

Here is an appraisal from the Ghanain American Journal:

https://gajreport.com/2023/05/31/renowned-ghanaian-author-ama-ata-aidoo-dies-at-81/

