Andre and the gorilla

By Linda Amiani

This photo was shot at Senkwekwe orphanage in DRC’s Virunga National Park - the only one of its kind in the World.

The work that André Bauma (pictured) and his colleagues do in this, Africa’s oldest park, is some of the most important and (sadly) least publicised conservation work on this planet. Some of the gorillas are victims of poaching, others were orphaned when their mothers were deliberately murdered.

The goal is to return them to the wild where rangers protect 60% of the World’s remaining Mountain Gorillas - just 600 animals - living in Virunga.