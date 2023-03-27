American writer Samantha Irby

Born February 13, 1980 (age 43)

Occupation

Comedian, writer

Awards

Lambda Literary Award

Website: http://bitchesgottaeat.blogspot.com/

Samantha McKiver Irby (born February 13, 1980) is an American comedian, essayist, blogger, and television writer. She is the creator and author of the blog bitches gotta eat, where she writes humorous observations about her own life and modern society more broadly. Her books We Are Never Meeting in Real Life and Wow, No Thank You. were both New York Times best-sellers. She is a recipient of the 2021 Lambda Literary Award for bisexual nonfiction.

She has been a writer and/or co-producer for TV shows including HBO’s reboot of Sex and the City, Work in Progress, Shrill, and Tuca & Bertie. In 2016, FX announced that they had purchased the television rights to Irby’s 2013 memoir Meaty and her blog, with the intent to adapt them into a series.

Early life

Samantha McKiver Irby’s middle name is her maternal grandmother’s maiden name. She was born on February 13, 1980,[8] and grew up in Evanston, Illinois. Her mother was a nurse.

In several interviews and books, Irby has discussed caring for her mother, who had multiple sclerosis, as a teenager. Irby attended Northern Illinois University, but dropped out after her mother’s death. Her father was in and out of her life. His death - from hypothermia after suffering multiple heart attacks and strokes - happened 6 months prior to her mother’s death. Irby began writing in the late 2000s when she started a Myspace blog.

Work

In her blog bitches gotta eat, Irby offers an unvarnished and humorous accounting of challenges she has faced in her personal life and talks about various topics, including her sex life and her battles with Crohn’s disease. She began the blog in 2009.

Irby also co-hosted the live lit show Guts and Glory in Chicago with Keith Ecker until 2015, when the show ended its run.

She has co-hosted The Sunday Night Sex Show, performed in several shows, including The Paper Machete and Story Club, and her work has appeared in The Rumpus, In Our Words, and Jezebel.

Irby has published four books: We Are Never Meeting in Real Life; Meaty; New Year, Same Trash; and Wow, No Thank You.

Meaty was originally published by Curbside Splendor Publishing in 2013, then republished in 2018 with Vintage Books. It is in development for adaptation as a television show on FX called Guts and Glory, with comedian Abbi Jacobson and writer Jessi Klein.

In 2017, Irby’s second book We Are Never Meeting in Real Life was published by Vintage Books. It made The New York Times best-seller list for paperback nonfiction.

The fourth collection of essays, Wow, No Thank You, was released in March 2020.

Irby stated on her social media pages that her book tour would be online due to Covid-19.The book debuted in the New York Times best-seller list’s number one spot for Paperback Nonfiction.

In 2018, Irby wrote an episode for the first season of Shrill. The episode, titled Pool, was the fourth episode of the first season and was released on March 15, 2019.

In February 2021, Irby was announced as a co-producer and writer on And Just Like That..., the HBO reboot of Sex and the City.[26] She was the lead writer of Season 1 Episode 5 entitled "Tragically Hip."

Her essay collection Wow, No Thank You. was named the winner of the Lambda Literary Award for Bisexual Non-Fiction at the 33rd Lambda Literary Awards in 2021.

In July 2021, Irby wrote an episode for the second season of Tuca & Bertie titled Vibe Check.

Personal life

Irby married in 2016. She now resides and works in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Irby has been open about her struggles with Crohn’s disease, degenerative arthritis, and depression, often discussing her experiences in her writing. She is friends with writers Roxane Gay and Lindy West.

Publications

Meaty (2013, Curbside Splendor Publishing: ISBN 9780988825864: 2018, Vintage)[32][33]

New Year, Same Trash: Resolutions I Absolutely Did Not Keep (2017, Vintage, e-book: ISBN 9780525435150)

We Are Never Meeting in Real Life (2017, Vintage: ISBN 9781101912195)[34][35][36][37][38]

"Country Crock" in Nasty Women: Feminism, Resistance, and Revolution in Trump’s America (eds. Samhita Mukhopadhyay and Kate Harding, 2017, Picador: ISBN 9781250155504)[39]

Wow, No Thank You.: Essays, (March 2020, Vintage, ISBN 978-0525563488)

Wikipedia