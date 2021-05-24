African Music Challenge winner to be announced tomorrow

Launched on February 15th 2021 Africa Music Challenge will now draw the curtains to the 2021 Season as we crown the Winner Tuesday May 25th - AFRICA DAY - @ 4:00 PM GMT.

Come Join us and celebrate AFRICA DAY WITH us on Zoom and find out who the winner for 2021 will be as our Top 5 Artist go head to head in a Final amazing Virtual Performance.

Come hear from our Guest Speaker Alan Floyd, Head of Global Tours for Beyonce along with amazing performances from our Guest Performers; Australia Based Afrobeats Sensation CSAY, R&B star MaryJane of the USA and the RAP Trio of Tia of Zimbabwe UjeanAllDay and BWOYTAB of Ghana.

Zoom ID: 831 2987 0234

PASSCODE: 552004

#AfricaDay #AfricaMusicChallenge #afrobeats #africasportsventuresgroup #ASVG

Stay Tuned through our Social Media Handles and our Website www.africamusicchallenge.com for the Announcemment and Call up for Auditions for Season 2 of the Africa Music Challenge.