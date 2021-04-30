Press release

Africa Music Challenge announces Top 20 in 2021 Edition of the Pan-African Music Contest

The Africa Music Challenge team held its virtual zoom event over the weekend to reveal the Top 20 contestants for the Africa Theme Song Edition of the 2021 Africa Music Challenge.

The competition, which ran from February 15th till 31st March 2021, had over 400 submissions from artists around the African continent.

Speaking at the unveiling, ASVG CEO Mr. Leslie Koroma Sr creator of the event said, "the competition is intended to provide opportunities for artists from all 55 African countries as they lock horns in head to head competition as they vie for supremacy”. He further highlighted that The Top 5 artists will be unveiled on the 8th of May.

The five will then perform virtually during ASVG’s second edition of The Africa Day Celebrations on May 25th after which the winner will be announced.

During the top 20 unveiling, Nigeria and Botswana both had six artists each making the cut followed by Zambia with 2, Sierra Leone, Eswatini, South Africa, Cameron, Namibia and South Sudan.

For artists to make it in the top 20, their songs had to be in adherence to the 2021 theme which is celebrating Africa’s culture, its people, its food, its music and everything that makes Africa unique.

The 2nd Edition of the competition for 2022 and its format was announced and it promises to be the most exciting and innovative music competition, which will pit country against country to determine the best musicians on the African Continent.

More Details of the format and dates for the 2022 Edition will be on the event website in the coming weeks as well as detail on how to register for it.

For more information about the Africa Music Challenge or to stay abreast with progress of the contest, you can regularly visit our Website or join our Facebook page or follow our Twitter handle below

Website: www.africamusicchallenge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AfricaMusicCallenge

Twitter: @Africamusicchallenge

About Africa Sports Ventures Group: Africa Sports Ventures Group is a Limited Liability Sports Solutions, Services and Business Corporation whose key purpose is to operate a portfolio of profit making business ventures in areas that presents an opportunity it deems appropriate to earn revenue, to meet its objectives and mandates.

Contact:

Director of Media and Communications:

Ntebogang Sebetlela –

Ntebo.sebetlela@africasvg.com

+267 77337860

Leslie Koroma, ASVG CEO