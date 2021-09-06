Africa: Cassava versus wheat

By Mark-Anthony Johnson, CEO at JIC Holdings

Cassava vs Wheat: Why does Africa starve when we have huge quantity of cassava? I was asked for my opinion as to whether cassava flour can be a substitute for wheat flour by Chileya Chilekwa and thought I would share this with you… What do you think?

Two Cakes.. one in the oven for 5 mins longer.. same temperature, same quantities and ingredients except one is with Wheat flour and the other with Cassava flour..

Did you know that Cassava flour can be substituted 1:1 with Wheat flour in baking?

Did you know that Cassava flour is gluten-free?

Did you know that Africa grows copious amounts of Cassava and that Cassava is more drought resistant than wheat?

So why do we have a hunger problem in Africa.

You can bake your cakes, scones, make pancakes and more!! Using the exact recipes you have always used with Wheat flour!!

Go Crazy, Just Cook It!....or In this case, Just Bake It!

Made in Africa.