Abosso Apostolic Faith Church of Jesus Christ in Liberia honors Dagbayonoh Kiah Nyanfore II

Editor’s Note: One of our correspondents in Liberia, Dagbayonoh Kiah Nyanfore II, was recently honored by a church in Monrovia, the capital. Here is the story:

By Blamo Toe, Monrovia, Liberia

As Liberians continue to observe the celebration of Fathers across the world, the Abosso Apostolic Faith Church of Jesus Church in Liberia has honored its longest-serving member, Dagbayonoh Kiah Nyanfore II, (pictured on the left), among others as Father of the year 2021-2022.

Delivering the special father of the year message, the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Samuel Fornatee Nugba, said a father is not a wayward person, but an individual who is mature and careful in his thoughts in society.

The honoring program was held on Bushrod Island in New Krutown, Monrovia, Liberia under the theme, “The Characteristics of a Good Father” from Proverbs Chapter Four Verses One to Four and also witnessed the certification of other members, including Bobby Steward as Special Father, Monseo Panton, Special Father, Dennis Wleh, Special Brother, and David Wallace, Special Brother respectively.

The renowned Liberian clergyman also noted that it is not any man who produces babies is a father, adding that a man wanting to be a good father must have the wisdom to lead his people. Reverend Nugba further indicated that a good father must always be willing to undertake the responsibilities of his children, describing any man formed in the category of relying on others to take his responsibilities as an immature father.

According to him, a good father also stands in defense of his children, noting that man should be an example of God Almighty who continues to demonstrate love for mankind. He further admonished any man wanting to be a good father to always demonstrate a high level of respect to their children and others in any given society, something according to him does not consider the status of an individual.

“Being a father does not require the age of an individual, but a demonstration and the ability to take responsibilities in society and a good father gives an identity to his children. Also, the good father must live a righteous life and set an example in his home and national leadership because this is following biblical principles and these are the major characteristics of a good father”, Reverend Nugba stressed.

Meanwhile, Reverend Nugba said the recognition of the honorees is not based on their financial capabilities or what the church benefits in return, stressing that the church recognizes and honors members for their long-standing and committed services rendered over the years.

In a remark, Father of the Year 2021-2022 Dagbayonoh Kiah Nyanfore termed the parenting and raising a child, including the provision of financial assistance among others are great challenges to a good father, noting that a good father also speaks truth to power regardless of the connection to either side.

Mr. Nyanfore also lauded the leadership of the Abosso Apostolic Faith Church for what he described as a great honor bestowed upon him, promising to always commit himself to the work of God and stand by the church. According to the Father of the Year, men are the backbones of every church across the world, adding that it is the responsibility of members to contribute to the wellbeing of the house of God.

Father Nyanfore, who at the same time made an initial contribution of US$200.00, also challenged men of the church to join hands in the collection of their little resources, stressing that the betterment of the church depends on a collective effort. He further stated, “We the men can operate a small enterprise and the income can be used to cover our church needs, such as an emergency”.

“I also want to encourage the youth of the church to honor their mothers and fathers for their lives to be long on earth and the parents too, just as the Bible says, do not provoke your children to anger”, Father Nyanfore asserted.