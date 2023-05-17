A Dying Breed

By Papa Ray, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Physicist of the

highest calibre,

Resident on our

local Olympus

for decades;

Ordained

to serve academia,

Fourah Bay College

the long-standing

beneficiary.

Education has

given up some gems,

Seconded for residence

in history

and memory.

Sierra Leone salutes

your service,

Observes with pain

your earthly exit,

Respects

your contribution

with deep appreciation.

Vital to the health

of the human mind,

Illumination travels

via disciplines.

Dedicated to yours

as blood to veins,

Attention

you demanded

to the finest detail,

Lecturer

of long-standing

tenure and impact.

Emmanuel,

indeed a deity

among physicists,

Mentor of mentees

in a rare discipline.

My mind is on legs

retracing years,

Admiring Professors,

on sacred Mount

Aureole;

Now reunited

in the great beyond,

Unhinged fromTime

into Eternity.

Educators, a vital

natural cog

for quality,

Land that we love,

craves your breed.

Great investor in

our nation’s

mental assets,

Our times crave

mental cultivation.

Devotion, discipline,

diligence and dedication,

Will sustain the flames

of excellence,

In your memory,

and that of your

predeceased breed,

Nations beyond

SIERRA LEONE,

will join in your honour.

Rest In Peace.

( Papa Ray)