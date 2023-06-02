World News

2023 Joan Wallace Award goes to Frederica Williams, CEO of Whittier Health Center of Boston

2 June 2023 at 14:30 | 489 views

Whittier Street Health Center CEO Frederica M. Williams Recipient of 2023 Joan Wallace Leadership Award.

Read the full story by clicking on the link below from citybiz:

https://lnkd.in/gBzfwqVe

More World News

Be inspired by what you are doing

By Kevin O’Leary, Chairman, O’Leary Ventures and Beanstox, USA If you aren’t inspired by what you’re doing, if you don’t believe in yourself and in your (...)

World News | 3 days ago | 451 views

Comments