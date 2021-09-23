Zambian writer Ellen Banda-Aaku

Ellen Banda-Aaku is a writer from Zambia who has published seven books for children and two novels.She has also produced a radio drama and film documentary. Her first book for children, Wandi’s Little Voice, won the 2004 Macmillan’s Writers Prize for Africa. Sozi’s Box, her short story was the overall winner of the Commonwealth Short story Competition in 2007.

Her short stories have appeared in anthologies published in Australia, South Africa the UK and the US.

Her first novel, Patchwork won the Penguin Prize for African Writing and was short-listed for 2012 Commonwealth Book prize. Ellen judged on the 2006 Macmillan Writer’s Prize For Africa, the 2013 Malawi Peer Gynt National Novel Writing Competition and on the 2014 Writivism Short Story Writing Competition for Africa.

In 2012 Ellen was awarded the Zambia Arts Council Ngoma Chairpersons Award for her achievements in the field of Literature. She is a patron of The Pelican Post, a charity dedicated to distributing appropriate children’s fiction to schools and supporting charities in Africa.