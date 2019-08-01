YYZ Travel Group, Toronto

Why YYZ Travel Group?

YYZ Travel Group was founded in Toronto in 1986, and is one of the largest independent travel management companies in Canada. YYZ Travel Group is also a member of Virtuoso, an international network comprised of some the world’s finest travel agencies.

Our team is comprised of over 100 remarkable people from various backgrounds. Collectively we speak over 20 different languages, and our diversity is perfectly suited to serving the travel needs of a multicultural city as large as the GTA.

Our approach to planning travel is both an art and a professional skill. YYZ Travel Group prides itself on having cultivated a strong and loyal client base for over 25 years. Our repeat customers know the advantages of relying on a travel advisor’s personal knowledge, expertise and connections around the globe to design their custom travel experiences.

We’ve built strong relationships with major airlines, tour operators, hoteliers and other travel providers, which means we are able to pass on to you exclusive savings, value-added amenities, upgrades and offers that you won’t find elsewhere. Our state of the art booking engine consolidates global industry reservation systems from hundreds of travel suppliers, and offers you the most competitive fares available online. The main difference between us and some other online travel agencies is that behind the booking engine your trip is backed by a team of professionals and a tradition of service.

For every trip—long or short—we are your sounding board, your advocate and your travel advantage. Just like your financial advisor ensures your return on investment, we ensure your RETURN on LIFE.

YYZ Travel Group is a registered agency with the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO) under Ontario Reg.#04332359.

For more information, please visit:https://www.yyztravel.com/