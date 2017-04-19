Africa-Canada

Yvonne Kushe to perform at Canada-Sierra Leone Heritage Day event

19 April 2017 at 09:17 | 235 views

Contributed

Yvonne Kushe is a singer, songwriter, actor, radio personality, and model whose inspiration is derived from life itself.

The ups and the downs of our everyday life are what give her music the soul it possesses. Her music is what she likes to call ’’a marriage between pop and Afrojazz.’’

Yvonne was named after the famous South African singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, and she is a perfect replica of the Chaka Chaka style. Yvonne hits the world music stage with her latest singles ‘Mayah’, and ‘Take you to Africa.’

Yvonne Kushe will headline with live performance at the Canada-Sierra Leone Cultural Heritage Day on May 6, 2017.

Don’t miss out!

Tickets now available at the following stores:

- African Superstore - 10761 King George Blvd #105, Surrey.

- Solorose International Market - 7487 Edmonds St #K, Burnaby.

- Julie’s Beauty Salon – 724 12th Street, New Westminster.

Here is Yvonne Kushe perferforming one of her songs:

