You are not going to be great at everything

By Kevin O’Leary, Chairman, O’Leary Ventures

The hard truth is, you aren’t going to be great at everything. No one is, it just isn’t feasible.

The sooner you can identify your own weaknesses, the sooner you can put people in place to fill those voids. That’s a lesson I learned very quickly on my journey, it’s just how successful organizations are built.

Not only will you lose your mind if you try to do everything yourself, but your business will suffer. In order to create wealth, seek out and align yourself with other individuals that share your same vision and work ethic. You’ll save yourself a lot of time, energy, and MONEY if you do.