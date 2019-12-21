Literary Zone

Writer Joseph Diescho of Namibia

17 seconds ago | 0 views

Born in Andara, Kavango Region, Namibia, Diescho attended Fort Hare University in South Africa where he studied law and political science.

During his student days he worked against the apartheid system and was imprisoned in Peddie and East London. Whilst working for a diamond mine company he helped found a worker’s union. In 1984, he became a Fulbright scholar at Columbia University in New York City, where he completed his PhD in Political Science in 1992. His dissertation, entitled, "The Role of Education in the Politics of Control in Namibia: 1948–1988," explored the relationship between politics and education in Namibia.

He was an award-winning television announcer for the programme South Africa Now! on American public television. In 1997-8, he was the founder and presenter of The Big Picture, a weekly economic and political analysis programme on SABC 2.

His novel Born of the Sun was published in the US in 1988 and his second novel Troubled Waters was published in 1993. He is one of Namibia’s very few native born novelists.

Diescho was the Executive Director of the Namibian Institute of Public Administration and Management (NIPAM) from 1 July 2013 until December 2015 when he was dismissed.

More Literary Zone

Writer Joseph Diescho of Namibia

Born in Andara, Kavango Region, Namibia, Diescho attended Fort Hare University in South Africa where he studied law and political science. During his (...)

Literary Zone | 17 seconds ago | 0 views

Poetry: Please Boss

Please Boss By Beverley Nambozo Nsengiyunva, Kampala, Uganda Please Boss Please if we must Then not on the desk You’re the boss You (...)

Literary Zone | 6 days ago | 503 views

Short story: Punishment and Reward

Punishment and Reward By Koyie Mansaray, Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire* Two girls were born in the same year. They lived and grew up in the same (...)

Literary Zone | 1 week ago | 890 views

Comments