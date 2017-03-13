Winnipeg: Joint APC-Canada executive and general meeting

Comrades, Supporters, Friends and Well-wishers of the All Peoples Congress in Canada,

On behalf of the Honorable Chairman and Leader of the APC Canada Branch, Comrade Sean Samura, and our Vice Chairmen, Comrade Abdoul Kareem Kamara and Comrade Mohamed Taqi, we thank all of you who made it to Winnipeg, Manitoba, this weekend.

Our meeting yesterday (Saturday March 11, 2017) was a resounding success. A lot of issues were discussed especially on the role of the APC Canada Branch in the upcoming APC National Delegates Conference (Convention, yet to be determined) and the 2018 General Elections in Sierra Leone. With your involvement the APC Canada Branch is in readiness.

Our Branch will continue to strengthen the argument on why the APC must continue to govern our country, Sierra Leone. The agenda which our party has set must be brought to fruition for the betterment of our people.

On that note, we are pleased to inform you that after intensive deliberations, an Organizing Committee of the APC Canada Branch was created by a unanimous vote. This Committee will be headed by Senior Comrade and Organizing Secretary of APC Canada Branch, Comrade Peter Koroma. Comrade Peter Koroma comes with wealth of political experience in Canadian Politics as well as APC Party politics.

Other Members of the Organizing Committee are the Secretary General of the APC Canada Branch, Comrade Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara; the President of Alberta Chapter, Comrade Hamidu Kamara; the Vice President of APC Manitoba Chapter, Comrade Dauda Konteh; and Organizing Secretaries of various Chapter Executives. The Terms of reference of this Committee, as agreed upon will be communicated to all members in the coming days.

Our newly formed Organizing Committee will be working with all Chapter presidents and executives on joint programmes in Canada. Special regards to all members of this committee. The Winnipeg Meeting has raised the bar and has set important goals that are achievable.We wish all of you great success in your endeavors as Organizing Committee Members.

The March 25, 2017 Launching and Inauguration of the APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing in Edmonton, Alberta was also discussed. Our deepest thanks and appreciation goes to the Acting Women’s Leader, Mrs Aminata Kanu and the Assistant Welfare Officer, Madam Hawa Dumbuya for their wonderful contribution and courageous sacrifice towards the Winnipeg Meeting.

We thank and recognize other women who were unable to attend, including the Welfare Officer, Madam Zinab Conteh; the Director of International Affairs, Madam Marie Turay; the Coordinator of the Women’s Wing of Alberta, Madam Sansu Kamara; the Organizing Secretary of the Women’s Wing, Madam Juliana Nunoo, the Advisory Committee member, Madam Janet Sesay; and our very dynamic Women’s Wing Coordinators and executive members of the Women’s Wing in Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario. We look forward to meeting you in the great city of Edmonton, Albertaas we launch and inaugurate the Women’s Wing of APC Canada Branch.

A lot of important decisions were made during this meeting and this will be communicated to members in a report in the coming days. A big thank you to the Chairman of the Advisory Committee, Senior Comrade Alikali Turay for your assistance in this regard.

Furthermore, the leadership of the APC Canada Branch on behalf of All Chapter Presidents and Executives has called on all comrades, supporters, friends, family and well-wishers in Canada to encourage their family and friends in Sierra Leone to register for the 2018 elections.

We are thankful for the leadership of the President of Manitoba Chapter, Madam Elizabeth Joko Johnson. You have brought more people in the APC Manitoba Chapter. Through your hard work and dedication, we are very proud of the reconciliation among members in Manitoba. More women and longtime comrades of the APC in Manitoba have come out to embrace the vision we have set together. Many people in Manitoba are joining the APC because of your exemplary leadership. Thank you and we wish you and your family the best of health, happiness and prosperity.

Our Comrades in the Manitoba Chapter are very determined. We could not be more proud of the hospitality they have rendered to the Leadership of the Branch and the visiting Alberta Delegation. We owe gratitude to Comrade Peter Koroma, Madam Elizabeth Joko Johnson, Comrade Alikali Turay, the Vice President of Manitoba Chapter in the person of Comrade Dauda Konteh, and the Former Secretary General of the Manitoba Chapter and current Member of the Advisory Committee of APC Canada Branch, the great Comrade Mangay Turay; the Adviser of APC Manitoba Chapter, Senior Comrade Sheik Sankoh Yillah, We thank the dynamic Public Relations Officer of the APC Manitoba Chapter, Comrade Gibril Koroma. Comrade Gibril Koroma deserves more than gratitude. Also, we appreciate the contribution of Comrade Lans Omar and Comrade Yaya. Forgive me if I have not mentioned your name and please know that you are very important.

We are very proud of the great sacrifice of the Alberta Delegation for commuting 15 hours to and fro Winnepeg, Manitoba, and returning the same night. Thanks to Acting Women’s Leader, Mrs Aminata Kanu; the President of Alberta Chapter, Comrade Hamidu Kamara; the Secretary General of the Alberta Chapter, Comrade Kai Ngegba; and the Welfare officer, Madam Hawa Dumbuya. You have done it for patriotism and for the party you love. You deserve every recognition for your wonderful sacrifice. Together, our Branch has made a profound difference in diaspora organizing and we have awakened others to do the same.

The Secretariat of the APC Canada Branch on behalf of the Honorable Chairman and Leader of the APC Canada Branch and Vice Chairmen would like everyone, especially the women who have come out in numbers. Thank you for your resilience and we shall see you in Edmonton, Alberta on the 25th of March on the historic launching of the APC Canada Branch Women’s wing. Thank you.

Salut,

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara (Pangana),

Secretary General of APC Canada Branch.