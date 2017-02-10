WIMI jogging in Freetown

Contributed to the Patriotic Vanguard

Women In Ministry International (WIMI) organized a Youth Jogging last week Sunday in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The WIMI motto is Edify, Encourage and Empower Women to reach their Prophetic Destinies.

WIMI plans to establish training centers in all cardinal points of Sierra Leone and will be teaching in discussion formats during which students and instructors will dialogue and certificates issued upon completion. General conferences and other social activities will be held throughout the year. We value being used by God for the deliverance of women and youth.

About 60% of Sierra Leone’s population are under the age of 30. Over 500 sensitized and motivated youths jogged, danced, and marched through the streets of Freetown in a response to a call from the WIMI International Coordinator, Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah who plans on establishing a YIMI (Youth In Ministry International) to Edify, Encourage, and Empower vulnerable youths in Sierra Leone.

Over 500 youths participated joyfully and the parade in Freetown was free of any violence, alcohol or drugs. We thank God for the success and would like to thank our sponsors, WIMI President and Founder, Pastor Kemi Searcy, Bishop Fred Adetunji and the Sillah Guys (Al).

Jogging Parade from Choithram Supermarket in downtown to Aberdeen Beach. Over 500 youths participated joyfully. Parade was free of any violence, alcohol or drugs

In WIMI, we accomplish our core values through fervent intercession and transformational mentoring and empowerment. For more information, visit our website: www.wimiwomen.org.

Last month, the WIMI held a very successful Women’s conference in Freetown with visiting teams from the United States and Liberia. Upon completion, the youths in Sierra Leone approached the International Coordinator to consider also launching a younger demographic of WIMI. As a result, a Youth organization has emerged which we have named YIMI (Youth In Ministry Interantional).

WIMI Sierra Leone women marched and danced through the streets of Kissy last month, with the President and founder, Pastor Kemi Searcy of the USA and the WIMI Executive Assistant, Pastor Paula Stallworth of USA leading.

WIMI will be collaborating, partnering, and consulting with appropriate organizations and institutions including NGOs, Line Ministries and other community programs. So far, the first of many courtesy calls, in introducing the WIMI programs have been with the First Lady’s Office and the National Youth Commission in Freetown.

WIMI President and Founder, Pastor Kemi Searcy and International Coordinator Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah and the visiting international guests from the USA and Liberia paid a courtesy call on the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Her Excellency, Mrs. Sia Nyama Koroma at the Hill Station Presidential Lodge.

After sharing the WIMI Vision with her, the First Lady stated that WIMI parallels her own personal ministry in seeing women empowered not only spiritually but in moral character as well.” She added that, a change of mindset would be a valuable prerequisite to any type of empowerment program. She warmly welcomed the team to Sierra Leone and gave her full support of the WIMI program in Sierra Leone.

The WIMI International Coordinator, Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah paid a courtesy call at the Office of the National Youth Commission (NaYCom) to familiarize herself with local content policies, where she was welcomed by Mr. Momodu Wurie, the Program Manager of NaYCom, who graciously shared the National Youth Policy of the Ministry of Youth Affairs to ensure YIMI operated legally within appropriate policies and programmes for the furtherance and participation in sustainable development of our nation.

While meeting with organizations and Line Ministries, the youths are being sensitized in various ways including community meetings and parades. Considering the ardent needs of vulnerable youths, the WIMI International Coordinator reviewed the National Strategies for Social Transformation and Livelihood Rebuilding of vulnerable Youths, and decided to consult with the WIMI Board. The Board decided to establish the YIMI (Youth In Ministry International).

YIMI National Leader, Gibrilla Rogers, in consultation and cooperation with the area Chairlady, Madam Baby Tangabay (Sissy-oh), coordinated and gathered over 400 youths in the midtown area to meet with the WIMI International Coordinator two weeks ago.

Youths were being edified and encouraged by the International Coordinator, Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah.

The youths were from Central Freetown and were mesmerized by speeches from Community Leaders, Youth Leaders and the WIMI International Leader at the Community Center.

In response to an announcement of brainstorming WIMI/YIMI Programs, about 400 youths convened for the first time at the Robert Street Community Center on January 3rd., 2017.

During the meeting deliberations, a piece of land was donated by one of the attendees for gardening work. After the WIMI International Coordinator shared the Vision of YIMI, the youths were so motivated they discussed and agreed to an activity that would motivate, encourage and bring in more youth sensitization.

They agreed for us to organize a Jogging parade we would label “2017 Jogging Towards Success.The Jogging took place last Sunday, January 8th. from Choithram Supermarket downtown to Aberdeen Beach.

During the meeting deliberations, a land was donated by one of the attendees for gardening work. After the WIMI International Coordinator shared the Vision of YIMI, the youths were so motivated they discussed and agreed to an activity that would motivate, encourage and bring in more youth sensitization. They agreed for us to organize a Jogging parade we would label “2017 Jogging Towards Success.” The Jogging took place last Sunday, January 8th. from Choithram Supermarket downtown to Aberdeen Beach.

The Jogging was labeled “YIMI JOGGING TOWARDS SUCCESS 2017”. Excited youths posing with banner and with their International Coordinator Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah

The youths danced, Jogged, marched all the way from Choithram Krootown Road to Aberdeen Beach destination where they were addressed by the WIMI International Coordinator on the motive of the Jogging.

WIMI International Coordinator, Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah describes the Vision of YIMI including programs for skilled, unskilled, unemployed and other Life Skills Training, Vocational and Academic Trainings including BECE/WASCE Syndicate Classes. Both WIMI/YIMI will work in collaboration with the National Youth Commission of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Social Welfare and other line ministries. Jogging, Dancing and Marching from Midtown to Aberdeen Beach with no sign of violence, alcohol or drugs.

BECE/WASCE Syndicate Coordinator and one of the instructors, Amidu Mansaray inviting youths to the Syndicate Program which has already started with the Dr. Lauretta Will Educational Foundation.

Some of the WIMI women joined the International Coordinator and the YIMI Jogging Parade last week Sunday

WIMI International Coordinator, Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah (l) has been working with philanthropic programs for the past 14 years including the Engineers Without Borders (EWB)/ Lehigh Valley Professional Chapter, USA. The EWB project was developed and implemented by Dr. Will Sillah and her fellow alumni group – Centennial Old Students Association (CeOSA).

The EWB a non-profit, volunteer, humanitarian organization has made 8 trips to Centennial Secondary School, Mattru Jong over the past 7 years disrupted by Ebola outbreak for 2 years. They have installed Solar-powered Water Pump, Toilets and Sanitation and Solar Panels for lighting the campus. The engineers started the project in 2010 for 1,800 students without water, sanitation or light on campus. They will make their last visit this weekend, January 20th. to February 2nd. 2017. Rev. Joseph C. Abu and Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah will again accompany the engineers where other CeOSA members will join them during this last visit.