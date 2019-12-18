Why do pregnant school girls deserve special rights in Sierra Leone?

Opinion

By Kortor Kamara, Special Contributor, USA

Another international NGO inspired assault on values, morals, traditions and customs of African societies and countries, all designed to perpetuate their soft power domination and continued undermining of our nation’s value systems.

According to Marta Colomer of Amnesty International West and Central Africa, “Today’s ruling is a landmark moment for the thousands of girls who have been excluded from school, and whose right to access education without discrimination has been violated for the past four years because of this inherently discriminatory ban”.

It’s regrettable and disingenuous that this decision by the ECOWAS Court is already being couched as a discriminatory right and access to education by such NGOs as Amnesty International.

It’s also interesting to note that with ‘thousands’ of school going pregnant children during the ban - according to statistics provided by the NGO campaigners - one would only envisage the flood of pregnancies among girls that such a boneheaded decision, if allowed to stand, would unleash in an already Sodom and Gomorrah- type society, like Sierra Leone.

Africans and especially our governments, need to be very wary and introspective of the role and agenda of some of these international NGOs - whose sole purpose appears to be the dismantling of our societal norms, values and institutions, to be remade in their own image.

It is a truism and documented fact, that the historical frowning by society and the resultant shame that school girl pregnancies engendered, not only among the girls but also their families, had served as an effective deterrent to the spread of pregnancies among school girls.

The arguments of access to education and discriminatory conduct against pregnant girls appears frivolous at best, as being pregnant while in school is a conscious decision made by girls in contravention of societal and school rules and regulations.

While we await the publication of the actual ECOWAS Court decision, it is worth noting that even the nature and complications of pregnancies inherently militate against pregnant girls from attending schools.