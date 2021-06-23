Salone News

WHO Director-General on vaccine inequity

4 minutes ago

By Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

Vaccine inequity has demonstrated that in a crisis, low-income countries can’t rely on vaccine-producing countries to supply their needs.

Delighted to announce with my brother President Cyril Ramaphosa, that we’re in discussions to establish a technology transfer hub in #SouthAfrica.

I hope this will be a key moment for increasing production capacity in Africa for #COVID19 vaccines, but also for future vaccines. bit.ly/3gRz7fe #VaccinEquity

