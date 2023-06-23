Whittier Street Health Center to pesent President’s award to Nurse Nazaire Nkoba

Whittier Street Health Center, a community health center with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high quality and accessible health care and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of a diverse patient population, is delighted to announce that Nurse Practitioner Nazaire Nzikoba will be presented with the 2023 President’s Award during a June 23rd all-staff meeting and ceremony.

The annual award culminates a peer nomination process and organization-wide vote.

Nzikoba has been a member of the Whittier team since December of 2010, joining the center as a medical assistant. While working full-time he pursued his nursing degree and in January of 2019 joined Whittier’s Green Team as a registered nurse. He recently completed his graduate degree in nursing and subsequently passed the Nurse Practitioner Board examinations.

“Throughout his 13 years of service at Whitter, Nazaire has consistently exemplified the core values of our organization and a deep commitment to our vision and mission,” said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. “He is a calm, competent, compassionate, and caring provider whose service and accomplishments are highly regarded by staff, patients, and the communities we serve.”

In response to hearing about the award, Nzikoba said, “You will judge me by my acts, for your satisfaction will be my pride.”

Whittier Street Health Center will present Nzikoba with the 2023 President’s Award and will recognize other award recipients on June 23.

About Whittier Street Health Center

Whittier Street Health Center is an independently licensed community health care center with a mission of providing high quality, reliable and accessible primary healthcare for diverse populations while promoting wellness and eliminating health and social disparities. A champion of equitable access to high quality, patient-focused care, social justice and economic equity, Whittier Street Health Center is accredited by The Joint Commission (TJC), certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, and recognized by the NCQA for its Behavioral Health Integration. Through its locations in Roxbury and North Dorchester, and its Mobile Health Van program, Whittier Street Health Center serves more than 30,000 patients and 20,000 community outreach visits annually; its ethnically and racially diverse patient base is primarily made up of individuals from Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, the South End and greater Boston. Approximately 28% of Whittier’s patients are uninsured. Whittier Street Health Center provides a comprehensive array of 40 healthcare programs and services designed to meet the primary health care, behavioral health, and social needs of the community. For more information, please visit www.wshc.org as well as Facebook (www.facebook.com/WhittierStreetHealthCenter), Twitter (@Whittier_Boston), or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/whittier-street-health-center), or call 617-989-3221.