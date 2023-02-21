Whittier Street Health Center receives funding for breast cancer grant

We are proud to announce that we are one of 22 national health centers to receive a grant to expand breast cancer services in vulnerable communities as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s reignited Cancer Moonshot initiative.

"We are grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration and HRSA for this grant that will allow us, in partnership with Dana-Farber, to offer life-saving breast cancer screenings and linkage to treatment and evaluation for patients from diverse backgrounds," said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center (right in photo). "While it is true that cancer affects all population groups, disparities in screening, treatment, and cancer rate are disproportionate due to economic, social, and environmental disadvantages. With this grant, we hope to mitigate some of that disparity."

Source: Whittier Health Center, Boston, USA