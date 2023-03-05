Whittier Street Health Center expands breast cancer services

Whittier Street Health Center, a community health center with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high quality and accessible health care and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of a diverse patient population, is one of 22 Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) funded health centers nationwide to receive a grant to improve access to life-saving cancer screenings and early detection services for underserved communities.

Use of the $500,000 grant awarded to Whittier Street Health Center will focus on a breast cancer screening program, in partnership with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The grant awards come on the first anniversary of the Biden-Harris Administration’s reignited Cancer Moonshot initiative, a call to action to reduce the cancer death rate in this country by at least 50% over the next 25 years and to support families living with and surviving cancer.

According to Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the 22 grants totaling nearly $11 million is an investment in health centers working toward reducing the disparities in cancer screenings “across races, ethnicities, genders, and incomes.”

“We are grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration and HRSA for this grant that will allow us, in partnership with Dana-Farber, to offer life-saving breast cancer screenings and linkage to treatment and evaluation for patients from diverse backgrounds,” said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. “While it is true that cancer affects all population groups, disparities in screening, treatment, and cancer rate are disproportionate due to economic, social, and environmental disadvantages. With this grant we hope to mitigate some of that disparity.”