Whittier health center onsite pharmacy opens to patients

It’s official – our onsite pharmacy at 1290 Tremont Street in Roxbury has expanded, adding a wider spectrum of services for our patients, including medication therapy management and free home delivery.

The importance of the services the Whittier Street Health Pharmacy provides to our current and future patients cannot be overstated. Research indicates that a lack of pharmacies in minority neighborhoods contributes to racial and ethnic health disparities – an anguishing fact that we hope to address and remedy in the communities we serve.

Whittier’s team of pharmacists are available to help manage patients’ prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and other supplements. The pharmacy participates in the 340B Drug Discount Program, a US federal government program that requires drug manufacturers to provide outpatient drugs to eligible health care organizations and other entities at significantly reduced prices.

Nearly all commercial insurance plans are accepted, as is MassHealth, Medicare prescription plans, HSN (Health Safety Net) and several other plans.

In addition to medication therapy management, the clinical pharmacists at Whittier Street Health Pharmacy participate on clinical teams including diabetes, pediatric asthma, hypertension, transition of care, and Hepatitis C, all in an effort to improve the safety and health outcomes of patients – this according to Dr. Sabya AbdulRauf, Pharmacy Manager at Whittier Street Health Center.

“Pharmacies have become vital points of care for essential health services, yet there exists a lack of pharmacies in minority communities, despite documented evidence that many diseases disproportionately impact minority populations,” said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. “We are committed to providing the care that goes far beyond filling prescriptions by offering information, support, and most importantly access to individualized medication therapy management.”

The Whittier Street Health Pharmacy hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sunday.

For more information, contact the pharmacy at 617-606-3777.