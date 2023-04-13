Whittier Street Health Center Fundraising event: Powerful photos from Bill Brett

PV Staff

The Whittier Street Health Center in Boston, USA, recently had a very successful fundraising even attended by many of the leading members of the Boston business community including top insurance executive David Long.

Award-winning Boston photojournalist Bill Brett was also there. Here is his report of the event and the powerfu and mesmerisingl photos he took. Click on the link.

https://billbrettboston.com/whittier-street-health-center-holds-roast-of-david-long-to-benefit-local-programs/