Whitter Street Health Center: National Minority Mental Health Month

Increasing Access, Reducing Stigma During National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and Beyond

July may be the formally designated National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, but the importance of providing medical information and treatment to diverse populations should be top of mind all year round.

It has been a mere 15 years since the U.S. House of Representatives authorized July as National Minority Health Awareness Month – while this may fall into the category of “better late than never” it cannot be denied that the designation is a positive move toward raising awareness of mental illness and improving access to mental health services and treatments for racial and ethnic minority populations.

Mental health is defined as including emotional, psychological, and social well-being – and its effect on the way we think, feel, and act. Mental health also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Struggles with mental health can lead to hopelessness, isolation and the absence of joy.

Unfortunately, many people from racial or ethnic minority groups often suffer from mental health issues as a result of multiple factors, including lack of access to care services, cost, inadequate insurance, and discrimination. And there still remains a stigma associated with mental illness which can prevent people from seeking services.

In an effort to mitigate those issues in the communities we serve, Whittier Street Health Center has integrated culturally sensitive, high quality and comprehensive Behavioral Health services into its primary care offerings. The Behavioral Health Department consists of psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, social workers, and licensed mental health counselors who offer individual, family, couple, and group counseling and medication management services for children, adolescents, and adults. Patients are also supported by Patient Navigators, Care Coordinators and High Risk Case Managers to assist patients in addressing health and social needs. A wide range of mental health issues, such as depression, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and stress-related problems are treated.

“Access to accurate information and resources is essential to improved mental health outcomes among minority sectors,” said Dr. Oluranti Adepoju, psychiatrist at Whittier Street Health Center. “We are dedicated to providing and advocating for proper mental health care for the most vulnerable and recognize that as a nation, we need to raise the bar for better mental health care for everyone, and in particular minorities.”

Finding the underlying causes of mental health issues is key to providing necessary treatment and care, according to Dr. Adepoju.

“The impact of race related stress often goes unrecognized, as does consideration of the obstacles faced by minorities to access quality mental health assessment and treatment,” said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. “The nation may shine a light on minority mental health in July, but our commitment to promoting wellness and eliminating health disparities is one we observe year-long.”

For more information, please contact the Whittier Street Health Center Behavioral Health Department as 617-858-2429 (fax 617-989-3227).