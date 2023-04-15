What a fantastic evening at the Whittier Health Center event

Melissa MacDonnell, President, Liberty Mutual Foundation & Vice President, Community Investments, Liberty Mutual Insurance

What a fantastic evening at the Whittier Street Health Center’s in honor of David Long! Thank you, Whittier Street Health Center for hosting an incredible event and for the life-changing work you do to provide equitable access to high quality, cost-effective health care for diverse populations.

And thank you David for your leadership and commitment to giving back and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. You took a few jabs, but in the end, you proved you were the ‘whittier one in the room.’