Vontélle, the first Black women-owned eyewear company, has made history by securing a licensing deal with Paramount and Nickelodeon to create fashion-forward eyewear products for kids.

The company’s handcrafted ethnic designs celebrate the African diaspora, and its Rwanda Wayfarers have become a fan favorite.

Despite launching during the pandemic, Vontélle has thrived with more people seeking to express their individuality during virtual meetings.

With over one billion individuals worldwide requiring eyeglasses, Vontélle’s entry into the industry is both timely and exciting.

Credit: Black Wall St Media