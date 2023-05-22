Vidal Smith of Sierra Leone

Vidal Smith is from Sierra Leone but now based in the USA

He is a results-driven Engineering Management Leader with a distinguished career of building teams, developing products, and improving operational performance.

A certified Project Management Professional, highly skilled in managing the efforts and activities of people, capital, and equipment resources to create value and reduce costs, improve productivity and enhance operating efficiencies.

Proven abilities in: building technology and product roadmaps; defining new products; planning and executing product development programs; analyzing/ improving business and manufacturing processes.