Vice President Juldeh Jalloh in Sahn Malen chiefdom

Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh Saturday 10th November 2018 engaged residents of Sahn Malen Chiefdom in a bid to enhance lasting peace between the community and SOCFIN over land compensation issues.

As principal assistant to the president, His Excellency dispatched the VP on several occasions to address crises, an indication that the presidency is responsive to the concerns of citizens.

Speaking to residents at Sahn Malen Chiefdom, VP Jalloh appealed to the people of the Chiefdom to remain united and support the government’s new direction agenda.

He stated that government is working assiduously to find a lasting solution to the crisis in that district.

The VP’s visit sends a strong signal to Sierra Leoneans that the government listens to their pleas while at the same time assuring investors that government takes very seriously the need for a stable investment climate.

Courtesy of Satellite News