Valentine Strasser leaves for Ghana Thursday

By Gibril Koroma

The Sierra Leone government has quickly shot down a wild rumour on social media on Wednesday stating that former head of state Captain (Rtd) Valentine Strasser (dated photo) had passed away in Ghana.

Strasser has been very sick of an undisclosed illness in the last couple of weeks. He was first admitted at the 34 military hospital in Freetown and later transferred to a private hospital in the capital.

Strasser willl be flown to Ghana on a chartered plane at government expense for further treatment accompanied by a team of doctors from Sierra Leone.

President Bio visited him Tuesday at the Aspen private hospital from where he will leave for Ghana.

Until recently Strasser had been operating a community computer centre at his village a few miles from Freetown.